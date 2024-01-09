Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Canoo Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $0.25 on Friday. Canoo has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts expect that Canoo will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Canoo by 183.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 853,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 552,588 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $10,925,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

