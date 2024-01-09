Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.29.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.55 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.62. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

