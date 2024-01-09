VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:EGY opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $477.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.32. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.22.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
