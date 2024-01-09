Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Buckle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BKE

Buckle Price Performance

BKE opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. Buckle has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Buckle by 51.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Buckle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.