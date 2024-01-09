Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $68.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNS. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CNS stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

