Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DB opened at $14.01 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

