StockNews.com Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.14.

Get Copa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Copa

Copa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Copa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.