Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.55.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 87,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 802.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,842,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,911,000 after acquiring an additional 317,297 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,119,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.