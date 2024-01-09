StockNews.com Upgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $460.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 69,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

