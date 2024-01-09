Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $382,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

