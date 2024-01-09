Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.28.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a one year low of $126.67 and a one year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,599 shares of company stock worth $103,434,521. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

