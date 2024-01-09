StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGTI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 0.1 %

PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $12,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

