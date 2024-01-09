V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

VVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on V2X in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

NYSE VVX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. V2X has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V2X will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in V2X in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in V2X by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

