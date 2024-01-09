Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $568.29.

Get MSCI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 0.9 %

MSCI stock opened at $543.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.87 and a 200-day moving average of $519.92. MSCI has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MSCI by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in MSCI by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.