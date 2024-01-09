United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives “Underperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $485.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.92.

Shares of URI stock opened at $550.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

