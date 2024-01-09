StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.