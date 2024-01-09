Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.2 %

BANC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $746.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Banc of California by 34.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Read More

