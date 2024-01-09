Raymond James Downgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Underperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.71 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

