Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MOND opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. Mondee has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $54.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Analysts predict that Mondee will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondee by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mondee by 3,450.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

