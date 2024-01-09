Barclays Lowers Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BAH opened at $126.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

