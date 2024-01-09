AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,554.23 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,622.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,548.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

