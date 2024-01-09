Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lantheus by 50.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

