Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 111.9 %

HARP stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. Research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

