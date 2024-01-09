Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) PT Raised to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

