Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $555.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $493.67.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

LULU opened at $491.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

