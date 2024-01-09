Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.19.

Get Futu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Futu has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities analysts expect that Futu will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Futu by 28.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 2,138.4% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 165,277 shares during the period. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.