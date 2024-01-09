Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $22.70 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,783. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413,115 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,878,000 after buying an additional 1,622,531 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 930.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

