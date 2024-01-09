R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. R1 RCM has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

