Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.17 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.