Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on DT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

