Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.16. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

