StockNews.com Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

