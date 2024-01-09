Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.