Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $482.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.