Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPR. StockNews.com cut Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

CAPR stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 617.82% and a negative net margin of 208.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.