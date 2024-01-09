Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $177.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $160.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,313 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,579,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

