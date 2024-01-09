KeyCorp Increases CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $25.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRE. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

