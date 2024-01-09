BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $54.77 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $543.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.