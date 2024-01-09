Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

