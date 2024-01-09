Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.63.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,678 shares of company stock worth $4,596,897 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

