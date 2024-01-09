CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

Shares of COMM opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. CommScope has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,216,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,650 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

