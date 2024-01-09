CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $673.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $199,276.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 59,970 shares of company stock worth $628,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 650,767 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after buying an additional 403,220 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.