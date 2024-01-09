Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERAS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Erasca Stock Performance

Erasca stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Erasca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.57.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Erasca will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 30,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 721,850 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,219,926.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,899,360 shares in the company, valued at $21,799,918.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 761,850 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

