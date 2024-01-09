Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.03 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

