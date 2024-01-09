StockNews.com Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
AXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.
AxoGen Trading Up 0.5 %
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AxoGen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
