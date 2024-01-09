StockNews.com Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

AXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AxoGen

AxoGen Trading Up 0.5 %

AXGN opened at $8.59 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $369.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AxoGen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.