PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.