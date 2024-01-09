AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRX. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.