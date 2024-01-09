Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Baozun Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.39 on Friday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Baozun
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
