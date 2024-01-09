Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.39 on Friday. Baozun has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Baozun by 87.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Baozun by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

