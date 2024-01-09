Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $574.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

