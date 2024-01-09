Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.39 on Friday. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,694. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.